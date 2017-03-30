× Prepare to have a good time with the Chicago theater staple “Flanagan’s Wake”

Actors Luciana Bonifazi and Greg Dodds join Justin to discuss “Flanagan’s Wake,” currently playing at Chicago Theater Works. Luciana and Greg talk about what they knew about the production before they joined the cast, what it’s like being part of an interactive show, the teamwork that needs to be executed night after night and the excitement that comes with doing improv.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio