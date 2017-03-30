× Jonathan Pitts: 20 years of the Chicago Improv Festival

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Producer of the Chicago Improv Festival, and friend of the show, Jonathan Pitts. They talk about the 20 years of this great Chicago festival, his stepping down as Producer, some of the great names that have graced the festival, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.