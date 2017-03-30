× It’s Wellness Wednesday! Dr. Jack Dybis from IVme, Comedian Ken Garr of “Benched”, Cristin McAllister and more! | Full Show (March 29th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! Patti is live from El Paso – We welcome in Dr. Jack Dybis of Chicago’s IVme who explains his unique approach to healthcare and maintaining wellness. Dr. Dybis and Patti discuss the benefits of IV’s and Vitamin B… and to test it all out, Dr. Jack hooks up Producer Michael up to an IV live on air! Mark Carmen jumps on air quick to talk about the cubs opening day, Cristin McAllister discusses her recent appearance on “Celebrity Name Game” and Brandon C Price rides side car! Finally, we catch up with comedian Ken Garr who is about to embark on a journey himself. Tune in for all of this fun and more!

Listen to the podcast right here:

