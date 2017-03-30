× Get to know rising indie rock singer-songwriter Vagabon

Laetitia Tamko aka Vagabon, joins Justin to talk about her career, what she loves about playing in Chicago, the differences between playing solo and with a backing band, teaching herself how to play multiple instruments, being part of the underground New York City music city, being a black woman in the indie-rock scene, her new record, “Infinite Worlds,” playing the Pitchfork Music Festival this summer and her sold-out show this weekend at Schubas.

