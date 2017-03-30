Get to know rising indie rock singer-songwriter Vagabon

Posted 11:12 PM, March 30, 2017

Vagabon aka Laetitia Tamko (YouTube)

Laetitia Tamko aka Vagabon, joins Justin to talk about her career, what she loves about playing in Chicago, the differences between playing solo and with a backing band, teaching herself how to play multiple instruments, being part of the underground New York City music city, being a black woman in the indie-rock scene, her new record, “Infinite Worlds,” playing the Pitchfork Music Festival this summer and her sold-out show this weekend at Schubas.

