× Exploring the history of Chicago’s most notable fools

In honor of April Fools’ Day, historian John Schmidt joins Justin to explore Chicago’s great history of fools and foolishness including Chicago Tribune’s “Dewey Defeats Truman” moment, Alvah Roebuck asking Richard Warren Sears to buy him out, Jack Dempsey’s “Long Count Fight” loss and Rod Blagojevich trying to sell Barack Obama’s Senate seat.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio