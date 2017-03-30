× David Schwimmer: “The theater is one of those few places left, like a sanctuary, of real connectivity”

Actor and Lookingglass Theatre ensemble member David Schwimmer and writer/director Alexander Zeldin join Justin to discuss the play, “Beyond Caring,” currently getting its U.S. premiere at the Lookingglass Theatre. David and Alex talk about the origins of the play, why they wanted to tell the story of the plight of temporary workers in Chicago, the United States and around the world, bringing this play to the Lookingglass Theatre, feeling a responsibility to tackle stories that inspire a dialogue, getting this play prepared for a Chicago audience, the labor history of Chicago, changing the relationship between the audience and the people on stage and trying to break down theater conventions of the past.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio