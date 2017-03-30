× Cook County lost more people last year than any other county in the U.S.

CHICAGO — Cook County’s population dropped by more than 21,000, the largest decrease of any county in the country in 2016, according to new U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Cook County’s population is now at 5,203,499, dropping 21,324 from the year before. That’s more than 50 percent higher than the drop that occurred in Cook County in 2015.

It is unclear how much of that drain came from Chicago, as city-based estimates are expected to be released later this spring. In 2015, Chicago’s population dropped by 2,890, the second-highest drop of any American city.