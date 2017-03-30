× City Club of Chicago: 1871 CEO Howard Tullman

Howard Tullman – CEO – 1871

Howard A. Tullman is the CEO of 1871 in Chicago – where digital startups get their start – and the General Managing Partner for Chicago High Tech Investment Partners, LLC and for G2T3V, LLC – both Chicago-based venture capital funds. Over the last 45 years, he has successfully founded more than a dozen high-tech companies.

Prior to joining 1871 in 2014, Tullman served as the Chairman/CEO of Tribeca Flashpoint Media Arts Academy which he co-founded in 2007. He is the former President of Kendall College in Chicago and the former Chairman/CEO of Experiencia, Inc. He is also the Chairman of the Endowment Committee of Anshe Emet Synagogue and a Member of Mayor Emanuel’s ChicagoNEXT and Cultural Affairs Councils; the Innovate Illinois Advisory Council; the Illinois Arts Council; and President Preckwinkle’s New Media Council. Tullman also serves as an Advisory Board Member of HighTower Associates, Built in Chicago, The Starter School, Imerman Angels, and uBid.com.

Tullman is an Adjunct Professor at Northwestern’s Kellogg School, as well as a regular guest lecturer at the Northwestern University School of Law. Tullman also serves as a Director of Vehcon, SnapSheet, Music Dealers, BCV Evolve, MarkITx, and PackBack Books and served as a long-time Director and Board Chairman of The Cobalt Group.

A notorious collector and patron of art, Tullman serves as a Trustee of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, the New York Academy of Art, and the Mary and Leigh Block Museum of Art at Northwestern University.

Tullman was born in St. Louis and earned both a bachelor’s degree and Juris Doctorate from Northwestern University.