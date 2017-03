× Bill and Wendy Full Show 03-30-17

Today’s guests include Jonathan Pitts and Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy talk President Trump declining to throw out the first pitch for the Washington Nationals, Jay Cutler’s butt, movies, improv, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.