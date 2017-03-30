× Associated Bank Thought Leader: Don Lloyd

One of the biggest stories of the year will undoubtedly be the UK’s separation from the European Union. Yesterday the official documentation for Brexit was sent to Brussels, so this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation is perfect for Don Lloyd (SVP & Manager of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange, Rate Swaps and Commodity Derivatives). Steve and Don chatted about the two year clock that has been set in to motion, and how the UK will successfully leave the single market.