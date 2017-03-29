× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/29/17: Brexit, Craft Beer, & Quality Logo Products

Today, the US woke up to the UK officially signing off on the Brexit separation process. Steve talked with Terry Savage about the immediate and long term market implementations of this two year negotiation process. Frank Sennett joined Steve to talk about craft beer changes for the White Sox along with other Chicago headlines, and Bret Bonnet (CEO of Quality Logo Products) chatted about the multi-billion dollar promotional and advertising industry.