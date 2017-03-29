× What is so special about the Chicago hot dog?

Journalist Monica Eng joins Justin to talk about the origins and history of the Chicago hot dog. Can you name the seven ingredients on top of a Chicago hot dog? Also, Monica’s daughter Miranda tells us about her new podcasts that tackle issues surrounding homelessness on Michigan Avenue and the political beliefs of some of her classmates.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio