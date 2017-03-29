× The Opening Bell 3/29/17: The Oil Absorbing Sponge – Oleo

Chicago is notorious for it’s segregation and now the Metropolitan Planning Council has finally studied the metrics behind how much it’s hurting the city. Steve Grzanich discussed a new study about the city with Alden Loury (Director of Research and Evaluation at the Metropolitan Planning Council) about how the segregation is costing Chicago roughly $8 Billion. Argonne National Laboratory has also made numerous breakthroughs in various fields of science, one of the most recent being the invention of a reusable, oil absorbing sponge. Steve chatted with Seth Darling (Nanoscientist at Argonne National Lab) to talk about the details of the “Oleo Sponge” developed at the Argonne Labs just outside of Chicago.