John prepares you for some possibly jarring Crayola news coming Friday. Mayor Rahm Emanuel tells John about his newest initiative to welcome immigrants to Chicago. Salon.com Deputy Politics Editor Sophia Tesfaye gives us the latest on the imminent construction of a “Southern Border” wall. Chicago Tribune Columnist Joe Mahr explains why taxpayers will incur an unusual fee to the lottery.