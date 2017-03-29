× The DOC10 Film Festival: ‘Step’

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Paula Froehle, co-founder and CEO of the festival, and Anthony Kaufman, film programmer for the fest.They talk about the DOC10 Film Festival, their special screening of ‘Step’, documentaries and bias, and much more.

