× The Carry Out 3-28-17: “Jay Cutler is essentially saying who needs football when you have reality television and softcore entertainment”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the continuing soap opera surrounding the House Intelligence Committee, President Trump signing an executive order rolling back President Obama’s regulations on climate change, Illinois gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy saying it’s not that important to get an endorsement from the Democratic Party, Governor Bruce Rauner and Speaker Madigan fighting over the sale of the Thompson Center, Cubs and Sox preparing for the start of the MLB season, the Blackhawks getting ready to take on the Penguins tomorrow, the Bulls playing the Cavs on Thursday and a picture of Jay Cutler’s butt setting the internet on fire.

