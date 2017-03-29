× Technori Live 3/28/17: Bottle Rocket Media

Scott and Showbiz Shelly chat with Bottle Rocket Media founders Dan Fisher and Brett Singer about the exploding popularity of 360 video. Then, Kevin Akeroyd discusses how Cision uses media intelligence to power your story. Later, Party Slate co-founder Julie Novack helps Scott preview the recent Technori Live event and explain how Party Slate can help make any event a lot more fun. Finally, super entrepreneur Lane Campbell talks about a couple of his newest ventures including BallotReady.