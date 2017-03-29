× Sophia Tesfaye of Salon.com: “Trump will not get his funding”

The deadline on the “Southern Border” bids has been extended from today, but Salon.com Deputy Politics Editor Sophia Tesfaye gives John all the projected details for its promised construction. While building a wall between Mexico and the United States is a promise Trump aspires to keep, here are some reasons why the wall may not be built according to Trump’s exact plan.