Indigenous people from the Tohono O'odham ethnic group dance and sing to protest against US President Donald Trump's intention to build a new wall in the border between Mexico and United States, on March 25, 2017, in the Altar desert, in Sonora, in the border with Arizona, northern Mexico. / AFP PHOTO / Pedro Pardo (Photo credit should read PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images)
Sophia Tesfaye of Salon.com: “Trump will not get his funding”
The deadline on the “Southern Border” bids has been extended from today, but Salon.com Deputy Politics Editor Sophia Tesfaye gives John all the projected details for its promised construction. While building a wall between Mexico and the United States is a promise Trump aspires to keep, here are some reasons why the wall may not be built according to Trump’s exact plan.