× Music Journalist Jim Ryan on Lollapalooza, Pitchfork and Martha Reeves

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, music journalist Jim Ryan shares some of the acts he’s looking forward to seeing at Lollapalooza, discusses who is playing Pitchfork and talks about his recent interview with the great Martha Reeves!

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)