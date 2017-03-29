Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel participates in a panel discussion during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 84th Winter Meeting at the Capitol Hilton January 20, 2016 in Washington, DC. Emanuel talked about his experience during the recent upsurge in violence Chicago during the discussion about reducing violence and reinforcing trust between police and the community. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Municipal ID Cards: “Fulfilling my pledge that we are going to be the most welcoming city to immigrants”
Mayor Rahm Emanuel explains to John why he has proposed issuing a municipal identification card to undocumented immigrants, the homeless and those with a criminal record. Together, John and the mayor examine both sides of the legalities involved.