× Live from El Paso! Social Media for Moms, Commander Wells of the US Navy, The Gong Show, and Home Healthcare Remedy’s | Full Show (March 28th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! Patti is live from El Paso – She welcomes in Jugglr CEO, Elio to discuss his incredible new app built to connect and help mothers who need an extra hand. Scott Danberg (Sports Director and Venue Manager) jumps on air. We also welcome Commander Wells from the US Navy, John Teti to discuss The Gong Show, and Ken Jakubowski. Finally, Esmerelda, Michael and Patti discuss Home Healthcare Remedy’s and how the government is spying on our google searches!

All this and more on Pretty Late! Listen to the podcast right here:

