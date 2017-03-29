× Hyde Park School of Dance offering free classes before gala

HYDE PARK — The Hyde Park School of Dance is offering free salsa dancing lessons Friday.

The class at 6:30 p.m. at First Unitarian Church, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave., wraps up three weeks of free classes before the dance school’s annual gala.

Erin Barnett, a teacher at the school, will lead the 1½ hour class. The class is free but requires a reservation by visiting the school’s website.

