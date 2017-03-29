× Hospitality Designer, Jordan Mozer

Is a designer a storyteller? If you are international hospitality designer Jordan Mozer, then you are that and more! One the premier designers for hotels and restaurants- and private residences, too- Jordan Mozer architecture and design firm has created unique spaces all over the US, Europe and Asia with clients like Klimpton Hotels, the award winning East Hotel in Germany, George Lucas and Skywalker Development, Steve Wynn and the Bellagio Resort Hotel, and The Walt Disney Company, not to mention all that he has designed in Chicago.

If you have ever walked into any of the spaces that Jordan has brought to life, such as the Hudson Club, Scuzi and Cairo, you know what I mean when say that you experience Jordan Mozer "the ride."

