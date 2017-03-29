US Representative from California Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to the press about the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Getty Images)
Former Chair of the House Select Intel. explains why Rep. Nunes shouldn’t step down
Former Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Mike Rogers joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss the latest news involving Rep. Devin Nunes’ probe into U.S.- Russia relations.
