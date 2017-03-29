× Former Chair of the House Select Intel. explains why Rep. Nunes shouldn’t step down

Former Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Mike Rogers joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss the latest news involving Rep. Devin Nunes’ probe into U.S.- Russia relations.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3315406/3315406_2017-03-28-191906.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

