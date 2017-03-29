× Director Matthew Aaron and Actor Jim O’Heir on their new comedy “Landline”

Nick Digilio welcomes Matthew Aaron and Jim O’Heir of the new comedy “Landline.”

Set during the Cubs’ championship run, the film focuses on an exec (Aaron) who abandons technology after being passed over for a promotion.

In this conversation, they discuss what it was like filming in Chicago (including Wrigley Field), Jim’s great career (he played Jerry on Parks and Rec), and the hilarious story about how they got Ryne Sandberg (and his impeccable teeth) to appear in the film!

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)