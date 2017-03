× Dane Neal: All wine is awesome!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food loving pal, Dane Neal, and Cooper’s Hawk Founder and CEO, Tim McEnery. They talk about all the great food at the restaurant, all things wine, wine pairings, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.