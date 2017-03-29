× Chicago Fraternal Order Of Police President Dean Angelo talks about his meeting with President Trump

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Dean Angelo joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss the meeting he had with President Trump regarding fighting crime in the city.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3315709/3315709_2017-03-29-191709.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

