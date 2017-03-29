WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: US President Donald Trump makes remarks as he hosts a listening session with the Fraternal Order of Police in the Roosevelt Room of the White Houseon March 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. at the Presidents left is Kenneth "Chuck" Canterbury, National President, Fraternal Order of Police and at the President's immediate right is James Pasco, Senior Advisor to the National President, Fraternal Order of Police and Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Dean Angelo. (Photo by Ron Sach-Pool/Getty Images)
Chicago Fraternal Order Of Police President Dean Angelo talks about his meeting with President Trump
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: US President Donald Trump makes remarks as he hosts a listening session with the Fraternal Order of Police in the Roosevelt Room of the White Houseon March 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. at the Presidents left is Kenneth "Chuck" Canterbury, National President, Fraternal Order of Police and at the President's immediate right is James Pasco, Senior Advisor to the National President, Fraternal Order of Police and Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Dean Angelo. (Photo by Ron Sach-Pool/Getty Images)
Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Dean Angelo joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss the meeting he had with President Trump regarding fighting crime in the city.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!