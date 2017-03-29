Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin (72) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Blackhawks Crazy: Home Stretch
In Episode 21 of Season 2 of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Mike Jacobsen and Scott King get you caught up on everything Hawks as the regular season begins to wind down and the guys look ahead to the playoffs.