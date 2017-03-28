× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/28/17: “Madison Row”, United Airlines Followup, & Southern Cut BBQ

Steve Bertrand is back in the saddle and not missing a beat – he kicked things off by checking in with Jon Najarian about the next step for the financial markets. Steve then chatted with Andrew Herrmann of DNA Info about Madison Ave receiving an entertainment overhaul, Suzanne Muchin discussed President Trump’s meeting with women in small businesses, and Southern Cut BBQ made the Business Lunch, lunch! David Flom (Southern Cut BBQ Proprietor) and Lee Anne Whippen (Pitt Master & Executive Chef) stopped by the studio to chat about the newest hit in the loop in share a few of their favorite items from the menu.