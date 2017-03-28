× Why hasn’t history been more kind to women artists?

Author, literary critic and Booklist editor Donna Seaman joins Justin to discuss her latest book, “Identity Unknown: Rediscovering Seven American Women Artists.” Donna talks about why she wanted to tackle the subject, why she decided to profile visual artists, what it takes to have a professional career in the visual arts, how she chose the artists represented in the book and how the democratization of visual art is increasing.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio