× What is the cost of segregation?

Alden Loury, Director of Research and Evaluation at the Metropolitan Planning Council, joins Justin to discuss the results of their study on the cost of segregation. The results? We are spending a lot of money to be separated.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio