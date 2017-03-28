× Washington Post on Chairman Devin Nunes: “He’s gone out of his way to…excuse or downplay allegations that have been made against the White House”

Obama-appointed attorney Sally Yates was urged not to testify to the House Intelligence Committee amid the investigation of possible ties between the Trump administration and Russia. And Representative Devin Nunes has been asked to recuse from the investigation due to actions of his own last week. Washington Post Senior Political Reporter Aaron Blake gives us today’s “big story” in White House news.