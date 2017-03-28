ST. LOUIS, MO - DECEMBER 31: Troy Murray #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks controls the puck against Dallas Drake #10 of the St. Louis Blues during the 2017 NHL Winter Classic Alumni Game at Busch Stadium on December 31, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Tuesdays w/Troy (3/28/17): “Looking for a long post-season this year”
Blackhawks’ color analyst and former center Troy Murray joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the Hawks loss to Tampa Bay.
