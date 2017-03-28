× Tuesdays w/Troy (3/28/17): “Looking for a long post-season this year”

Blackhawks’ color analyst and former center Troy Murray joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the Hawks loss to Tampa Bay.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3315407/3315407_2017-03-28-192107.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!