Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Top Five@5 (3/29/17): Sean Spicer brings Russian salad dressing to a press conference, Charo has a problem with an accent, and more…

Posted 8:08 PM, March 28, 2017, by , Updated at 11:45AM, March 29, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds up a document as he conducts a daily press briefing at the James Brady Press Room of the White House March 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. Spicer held the daily briefing to answer questions from members of the White House Press Corps. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, March 29th, 2017:

Bill O’Reilly is in trouble over comments he made about Rep. Maxine Waters, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer works a “Russian salad dressing” analogy into his daily press briefing -then things got heated, Rachel Dolezal stands by her choice to identify as a black person, a Sports Illustrated Kids reporter poses a “hell of question” to University of South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin, and Charo is confused by Bruno’s accent on DWTS.

