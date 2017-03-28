× Top Five@5 (3/29/17): Sean Spicer brings Russian salad dressing to a press conference, Charo has a problem with an accent, and more…

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, March 29th, 2017:

Bill O’Reilly is in trouble over comments he made about Rep. Maxine Waters, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer works a “Russian salad dressing” analogy into his daily press briefing -then things got heated, Rachel Dolezal stands by her choice to identify as a black person, a Sports Illustrated Kids reporter poses a “hell of question” to University of South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin, and Charo is confused by Bruno’s accent on DWTS.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3315408/3315408_2017-03-28-192508.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

