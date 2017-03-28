× The Opening Bell 3/28/17: Tax Season Safety Tips & Forbes’ Billionaires List

As tax day inches closer (April 18th) each year we are more concerned about safety with our personal digital documents. Steve Grzanich chatted with Shaun Murphy (CEO of sndr) to discuss some of the best practices and red flags of cyber security for when millions of people provide personal information online. Forbes also released their annual Billionaire List for 2017 this month and Steve sat down with Senior Editor, Kerry Dolan to talk about the most impressive list yet.