× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.28.17

John starts by giving you an update on his moving process, and gets a little bit of help from his friend, Mr. Fix It – Lou Manfredini. Then, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Nuclear Weapon Physicist Greg Spriggs tells us how his team gathered a set of old nuclear test films, and how they’ll help the industry today. John buys airfare for a Super Duper Airlines flight, on which dress code is unusually specific. Washington Post Senior Political Reporter Aaron Blake weighs in on the White House drama of the day, part of which has been inspired by its defense against Attorney Sally Yates. And finally, CNET Executive Editor Ian Sherr tells us the “First Amendment does not apply to Facebook,” which has developed a platform on which to communicate with state lawmakers.