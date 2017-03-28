× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-28-17

We have another incredibly eclectic show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Alden Loury, Director of Research and Evaluation at the Metropolitan Planning Council, discusses the cost of segregation, MMA fighter Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal chats about his career and upcoming bout against Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, author Donna Seaman talks about her book, “Identity Unknown: Rediscovering Seven American Women Artists,” Monica Eng tells us about the history of the Chicago hot dog, Monica’s daughter Miranda tells us about her new podcasts and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with another edition of “The Worst” with comedian Holly Laurent!

