#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Facebook copying Snapchat again!

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about the new Apple ios update, an issue with Bill’s phone, running out of storage on ‘the cloud, Facebook copying Snapchat again, and more!

