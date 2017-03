× Remembering a “living saint” Father Dan Mallett (1932-2017)

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss the life of Father Dan Mallette who passed away at the age of 85.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3315357/3315357_2017-03-28-173057.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

