× Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by The Beatles! Well, not really. Aaron Chiazza, Paul Curatolo, Steve Landes, and Alastar McNeil, who play The Beatles in ‘Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles’ join Bill and Wendy. They talk about what made The Beatles great, playing Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band in it’s entirety in the show, and more. They also share a couple songs!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.