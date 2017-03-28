× MMA Fighter King Mo previews his highly anticipated rematch with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson

MMA fighter Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal joins Justin to preview his Bellator 175 match with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. King Mo talks about his life in fighting, what it means to him to be fighting in Chicago, his time spent as a professional wrestler, what he needs to do to prepare as an athlete for an MMA match, why he wanted to have a rematch with “Rampage Jackson,” the advantages and disadvantages of fighting in a different weight class, how much of the fight is mental, the misconceptions surrounding the sport and what he plans to do next.

