Julianne Hough Shares Her Struggle with Endometriosis & How to Get Help and be "In The Know"

Dancing with the Stars Champion, recording artist and actress Julianne Hough joins Dane to talk about National Endometriosis Awareness Month. Listen as Julianne, along with Dr. Rebecca Brightman share the symptoms and signs of Endometriosis. Julianne talks about her personal experience with the disorder and the ways people now can get help with diagnosis and treatment. She and Dr. Brightman shared the website Meinendo.org as a best place to go for answers and support.