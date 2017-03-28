× Jones Suffers Through a Midlife Crisis, Mike Councils Jones on How to Handle Stress

After a challenging week Jones steps to the microphone as a beaten down man. Can he really be facing a midlife crisis? (Yes.) Mike councils Jones on the best ways to handle stress and get back on the good foot. The guys then close out the show by discussing the end of Jones and Mike in a way that sounds more like a new beginning.

Show Highlights:

00:01:07 –Jones thinks he is facing a midlife crisis after a very difficult week.

00:10:18 –Jones seeks Mike’s council on how to address stress.

00:30:58 –Is Jones and Mike coming to an end? (I don’t think so.)