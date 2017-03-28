FILE - This July 16, 1945 file photo shows an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, N.M. A report is scheduled to be released Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, on the health effects of the people who lived near the site of the world's first atomic bomb test. The Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium will release the health assessment report, on residents of a historic Hispanic village of Tularosa near the Trinity Test in the New Mexico desert. (AP Photo, File)
Greg Spriggs of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory: 50 cameras at a time were used to film nuclear weapon tests
The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory has uncovered vintage nuclear test films from the time span between the 1940s and the 1960s. About 6,500 of them were found and matched to their original data. The lab’s Nuclear Weapon Physicist tells us how those films were made and why they’ve only been uncovered this month.