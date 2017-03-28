× Greg Spriggs of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory: 50 cameras at a time were used to film nuclear weapon tests

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory has uncovered vintage nuclear test films from the time span between the 1940s and the 1960s. About 6,500 of them were found and matched to their original data. The lab’s Nuclear Weapon Physicist tells us how those films were made and why they’ve only been uncovered this month.