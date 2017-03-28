NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Singer Olivia Newton-John attends the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Everybody has a crush on Olivia Newton-John…
Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by the great Olivia Newton-John! They talk about her relationship with John Travolta, her new album ‘Liv On’, her film career, and much more.
