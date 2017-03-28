STANFORD, CA - JUNE 24: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) hugs U.S. President Barack Obama during the 2016 Global Entrepeneurship Summit at Stanford University on June 24, 2016 in Stanford, California. President Obama joined Silicon Valley leaders on the final day of the Global Entrepeneurship Summit. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
CNET Executive Editor Ian Sherr: Facebook creates a Town Hall platform
STANFORD, CA - JUNE 24: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) hugs U.S. President Barack Obama during the 2016 Global Entrepeneurship Summit at Stanford University on June 24, 2016 in Stanford, California. President Obama joined Silicon Valley leaders on the final day of the Global Entrepeneurship Summit. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
If you don’t know who your state lawmakers are and/or you want to get in touch with them, refer to the new Facebook tab through which you can do just that. It’s called Town Hall, and it will help you remain a good citizen by reminding you about voting dates, too. CNET Executive Editor for the West Coast Ian Sherr explains the new feature so you can take advantage.