× CNET Executive Editor Ian Sherr: Facebook creates a Town Hall platform

If you don’t know who your state lawmakers are and/or you want to get in touch with them, refer to the new Facebook tab through which you can do just that. It’s called Town Hall, and it will help you remain a good citizen by reminding you about voting dates, too. CNET Executive Editor for the West Coast Ian Sherr explains the new feature so you can take advantage.