Chicago’s Own Jim O’Heir talks about “Landline” and growing up in Chicago

Posted 7:03 PM, March 28, 2017, by , Updated at 12:13PM, March 29, 2017

Jim O'Heir joins Anna Davlantes and Roe Conn inside the Allstate Showcase Studio (J.Carlin/WGN)

Chicago native and star of “Parks and Rec,” actor Jim O’Heir stops by to talk with Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes about a new Chicago Cubs-centric film he’s in and his life growing up in Chicago.


Landline
(It will be released on VOD (video on demand) platforms by Los Angeles “Freestyle Digital Media” – April 4)

March 31-April 6
Music Box Theatre
3733 N. Southport Avenue
Chicago
(773) 871-6604
Tickets

