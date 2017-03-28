× Chicago’s Own Jim O’Heir talks about “Landline” and growing up in Chicago

Chicago native and star of “Parks and Rec,” actor Jim O’Heir stops by to talk with Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes about a new Chicago Cubs-centric film he’s in and his life growing up in Chicago.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3315589/3315589_2017-03-29-130529.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3



Landline

(It will be released on VOD (video on demand) platforms by Los Angeles “Freestyle Digital Media” – April 4)

March 31-April 6

Music Box Theatre

3733 N. Southport Avenue

Chicago

(773) 871-6604

Tickets

