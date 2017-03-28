× Chicago blues museum to open in 2019 downtown

THE LOOP — Chicago’s about to get its own house of blues.

The Chicago Blues Experience, a museum dedicated to the electric rock ‘n’ roll predecessor born here, is slated to open in 2019 in the Loop. The museum is expected to sign a lease Monday for its future 50,000-square-foot home at 25 E. Washington St., said Sona Wang, a venture capitalist behind the endeavor.

Led by veteran museum executives and local blues legend Buddy Guy, among others, the museum will include everything from the blues’ African roots and origins in the Mississippi Delta to its evolution after the Great Migration as well as depictions in pop culture today.

