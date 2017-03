× Behold, Jay Butt-ler!

Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, Kevin Powell, Violeta Podrumedic, and Judy Pielach discusses a photo of former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler taken by his wife that shows his bare bottom.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3315353/3315353_2017-03-28-171753.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

"Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free" – @tony2coats A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 28, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!