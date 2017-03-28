× Andy Martello: Meeting Celebrities, Announcing The Price is Right Live and Spinning Plates on Bozo’s Circus

Entertainer Andy Martello talks about his new book about meeting celebrities “Stupid Stories About Famous People,” his job announcing the touring version of The Price is Right and why viewers of Bozo Circus will remember his spinning plate abilities in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)